good-quality sleep

Many people are struggling with insomnia like never before. Specialists explain why these times put an extra strain on our ability to get needed rest — and what to do about it.
While researching his book, Breath, James Nestor participated in a study in which his nose was completely plugged for 10 days, forcing him to breathe solely through his mouth. "I felt awful," he says.
Some parents swear by it. They say it's the only way they and their babies get any sleep. Others parents say it's harmful. So what does the science say? Here we separate fiction from fact.
Most snoring is harmless, aside from the misery it might cause your bed mate. In some cases though, it's a sign of sleep apnea, a serious condition. Here's how to know the difference.
Sleeping in on the weekend or taking a brief nap can help you recover from a single bad night. But just five consecutive nights of too little sleep can lead to weight gain and elevated blood sugar.
Too much sleep, too little sleep or disrupted sleep may put people at risk for heart disease. A study finds a link between poor quality sleep patterns and a buildup of calcium in the arteries.