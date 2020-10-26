giant loggerhead sea turtles

-
Researchers are reporting a spiking number of sea turtle deaths in Florida waters plagued by a red tide algae bloom.The Florida Fish and Wildlife…
-
Beach lovers in Broward please watch where you walk these days. According to the latest count, the county's beaches are holding more than 2,300 sea...
-
The Turtle Hospital in Marathon releases 50 to 60 sea turtles back to the ocean every year. On Friday two unusually large turtles returned to the sea —...
-
Researchers say sea turtles rebounded from a slump last year to deliver one of the strongest summer nesting seasons on record on beaches from the…