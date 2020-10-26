-
In the one and only debate among the candidates for Florida Attorney General, health issues came up again and again. Highlights featured in WUSF’s weekly…
-
George Sheldon, a one-time top official in the Obama administration, easily defeated state Rep. Perry Thurston on Tuesday in the Democratic primary for…
-
If voters approve a constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana, about 1.6 million Floridians would be eligible to use the treatment, the…
-
George Sheldon, the former head of the state Department of Children and Families, has announced he's running for Florida Attorney General. He'll be up