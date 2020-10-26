-
A political committee raised $7.75 million during a week-long period as it tries to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment that could make it harder…
The words on the November ballot appear simple enough: “Voter Control of Gambling in Florida.”
Disney and The Seminole Tribe of Florida keep pouring money into a campaign to limit future casino gambling.Newly-filed campaign reports show that Disney…
Siding with state regulators, an appeals court Thursday ruled that controversial electronic games played in bars and other establishments are illegal slot…
A political committee formed last month has raised $1.25 million to help fight a proposed constitutional amendment that could make it harder to expand…
Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. and the Seminole Tribe of Florida continue upping the ante as they try to pass a constitutional amendment that could make…
The Seminole Tribe of Florida plans to eliminate plastic straws at its six casinos in the state.Seminole Gaming announced in a news release this week that…
A No Casinos organizer is expressing his disappointment after Governor Rick Scott rejected warning labels for Florida Lottery tickets.
A measure placing gambling warnings on Florida lottery tickets is heading for the House floor.
Florida lottery tickets could soon carry a big warning label if a Republican legislator gets her way.A House panel on Tuesday voted for a bill that would…