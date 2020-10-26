-
Former Orlando Health patients may have to help repay the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after a federal audit discovered the hospital…
-
The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday that it will approve the sale of the troubled Naples-based hospital chain Health Management Associates if…
-
Scam artists are using the public’s confusion over the Affordable Care Act to obtain information and sell phony products through phone and mail, McClatchy…
-
The ruling may end the era of what are also called "reverse-payment" deals, in which the maker of a brand-name drug pays a maker of generic drugs to not produce a lower-priced version of their product. The Federal Trade Commission can challenge such deals in court, the justices say.