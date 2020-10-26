free clinics

-
Joe Delbert hadn’t needed the Tree of Life Free Clinic in three years.The 55-year-old man, who moved to Tupelo from Georgia to take care of his dying…
-
Health care is one of the most important things for Floridians this election. That’s according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll. While candidates…
-
While across the nation the cultural and political tug-of-war over health care rages on, locally, healers keep on healing. But providing care for people...
-
What’s The Solution? Delivering Health Care To Uninsured Floridians For the past six months Health News Florida has told the stories of people without...
-
Treatment for hepatitis C has improved dramatically in the last decade — so much so that it drew one doctor out of retirement to help make sure more low-income patients are cured.
-
Fifty years ago a community health clinic first opened its doors as a safe, sympathetic space for countercultural youth. Today its motto is the same: "Health care is a right, not a privilege."
-
Dr. Ronald Cirillo and his assistant at the Turning Points free clinic in Bradenton are testing another patient for hepatitis C."It's a simple test, the…
-
When patients come to The Outreach Clinic in Brandon, one of the first people they encounter is Jackie Perez.As a caseworker for the free clinic, she…
-
A mild stroke sent St. Petersburg resident Lori Ngo to the hospital in May.She was feeling a pain in her leg, but didn't think much of it.“And I walked…
-
The Remote Area Medical charity holds dozens of free health clinics each year. Low-income patients waited in their cars and on blankets for the clinic to open one recent Saturday morning.