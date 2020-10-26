forensic science

-
In a basement classroom on the University of South Florida campus, Joe Mullins is bringing the dead back to life.He's doing it with clay, scalpels and 3D…
-
In June of 2013, Robert Stephens of Tampa received a phone call from his sister. She told him that an uncle they had never met had died at the Dozier...
-
The University of South Florida announced late Friday afternoon that the USF Forensic Anthropology Laboratory will find an alternate location to train...
-
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and a University of South Florida anthropology professor are developing a forensic research site, where…