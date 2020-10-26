-
A Florida mother blames the death of her 15-year-old daughter on what she calls confusing packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies.In a July 12 Facebook…
-
Disease hunters are using genetic sequencing in their investigation of the ongoing food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, a technique that is…
-
Authorities say more than two dozen kids attending a science competition in north Florida fell ill and were taken to the hospital after eating a catered…
-
Authorities say more 29 children at a South Florida preschool have been hospitalized after suffering from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.…
-
When a Shigella outbreak at a San Jose, Calif. seafood restaurant sickened dozens of people last weekend, Yelp reviewers were on the case – right…
-
Ciguatera poisoning is far more common in Florida, especially South Florida, than previously believed based on public health records, according to a new...
-
A holiday party that sickened 55 office workers in Maitland this week has been reported to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.The luncheon put 20…
-
Police continue to investigate why a pregnant Tampa woman and her family were sickened and hospitalized after eating steak laced with LSD.The family…
-
A jury has decided that a Walgreens pharmacy should pay $1.38 million to an Atlantic Beach patient who was injured by a prescription overdose, the…