-
Delivery service could make it easier to access fresh, healthy food in these areas, a study finds. It lends support to a pilot program that lets people pay for these groceries with food stamps.
-
A new city law puts money toward incentivizing grocery stores to open in Northwest Jacksonville, an area seen as a food desert. As Bill Delaney with The...
-
The Jacksonville City Council voted on several bills dealing with public health at Tuesday’s meeting. One of them soared through the process, while...
-
April was National Minority Health Month and with diabetes and other health related issues increasing in communities around the state, researchers want...
-
With Northwest Jacksonville’s losing two grocery stores 10 miles apart, Feeding Northeast Florida is stepping in to help with what it considers a...
-
With two grocery stores set to close about 10 miles apart on Jacksonville’s Northwest side, some city officials are concerned residents won’t have...
-
Inside the kitchen at Bethel Community Baptist Church Boyzell Hosey and Samantha Wilson are battling for bragging rights.They're cooking collard greens, a…
-
A new adult-care clinic in Newtown opened this month. A community-wide partnership aims to make the clinic a ‘one-stop-shop’ for a variety of needs for...
-
The closing of a Winn-Dixie has State Senator Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, scrambling to help find transportation for senior citizens who rely on the...
-
A grocery co-op is coming to the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in an area known as a food desert. The project is the work of nonprofits that are...