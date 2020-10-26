-
President Donald Trump is among those who have been treated with remdesivir, and FDA-approval could widen access to more patients.
-
A panel of doctor and scientists raised questions about the expedited regulatory path the Food and Drug Administration is considering for COVID-19 vaccines.
-
A milestone in the development of COVID-19 vaccines will take place Thursday when the Food and Drug Administration will ask a panel of experts for advice on how to evaluate the vaccines.
-
The requirements laid out by the Food and Drug Administration in advice for drugmakers underscore why it's unlikely a vaccine could clear the agency before Election Day.
-
Referring to a report that the FDA plans to tighten requirements for a vaccine, Trump said, "That sounds like a political move."
-
President Trump announced on Sunday that the FDA granted emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma from people who have recovered from the virus, based on "promising" results.
-
The president criticized the FDA this week for not giving emergency use approval to an experimental treatment for COVID-19. Scientists argue that the therapy still lacks sufficient evidence.
-
Gilead Science's remdesivir, an antiviral medicine being tested for treatment of COVID-19, would get a seven-year monopoly if approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
-
An expert panel wants the Food And Drug Administration to withdraw its approval for Makena, because a large study shows the drug doesn't work. But some doctors say the evidence isn't clear-cut.
-
As most Florida students return to school on Monday, doctors are urging their parents to consider vaccinations beyond those required by the state, like...