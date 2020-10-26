-
The ACLU is declaring victory after a federal court ruled in favor of an inmate initially seeking hormone therapy while incarcerated. The transgender...
-
Saying that they no longer have trust in Florida’s prison system, some legislators are pushing ahead with a sweeping proposal that would strip Gov. Rick…
-
Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones announced Friday she intends to rebid contracts worth about $1.4 billion with private companies to…
-
The former head of Florida’s prisons is blasting Gov. Rick Scott and his administration, saying they put politics ahead of guard and prisoner safety.Mike…
-
CLARIFICATION: In a story Jan. 5, The Associated Press reported that Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said investigations of inmate deaths…