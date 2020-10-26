-
A mysterious neurological condition that impacts an animal's ability to control their hind legs has Florida wildlife officials stumped and left panther...
-
A Florida conservation group is questioning a plan to develop thousands of acres in southwest Florida that is currently home to the Florida panther.
-
The federal government is reviewing the status of the endangered Florida Panther, prompting some activists to worry the iconic species will lose...
-
Accurate numbers are hard to come by, but state and federal wildlife officials are raising their official estimate of the number of endangered Florida...
-
Florida wildlife authorities want federal involvement in managing the state's growing panther population.Florida Fish and Wildlife describes the Florida...
-
The endangered Florida Panther is experiencing a slight population rebound. While this is good news for recovery efforts, it’s becoming a problem for...