Florida Medicaid expansion

Protesters gathered in Orlando Monday to highlight Florida’s failure to expand Medicaid. The protest on I-Drive came as President Trump and Governor Rick…
Can the deep-red Florida Statehouse follow Virginia and expand Medicaid?Highly unlikely anytime soon, many state political analysts say.It’s been three…
Florida Medicaid officials announced plans Thursday to sign contracts with three managed-care companies to provide dental care. The Agency for Health Care…
Americans who live in the two biggest states that haven’t expanded Medicaid have more complaints about health care costs and quality, according to a new…