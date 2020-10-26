-
A No Casinos organizer is expressing his disappointment after Governor Rick Scott rejected warning labels for Florida Lottery tickets.
-
Florida lottery tickets could soon carry a big warning label if a Republican legislator gets her way.A House panel on Tuesday voted for a bill that would…
-
When it came to the bottom line, there's no question that Florida Lottery Secretary Cynthia O'Connell was a success.Under her four-and-a-half year tenure,…
-
For years, investing in cancer research has been a frustrating game of chance. Now a legislator wants to create a new lottery game to increase the odds....
-
A Florida man found mentally incapable of caring for himself spent most of the $400,000 he won on a lottery scratch-off ticket and now may lose the…