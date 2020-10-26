Florida Legislation 2015

-
The Florida House is seeking to intervene in a potentially far-reaching legal battle about the constitutionality of a 2017 law that set regulations for…
Two top Florida legislators today spent hours meeting behind closed doors in a last-minute push to reach a deal on health care and a new state…
Jenna Pascoli stands in a small, glass-paneled room inside the The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Dental Medicine clinic in Bradenton…
Florida is making it clear that anti-discrimination laws extend to pregnant women.The Florida Legislature on Friday passed a bill that would add pregnant…