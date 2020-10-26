-
Nearly 60,000 poor, disabled and elderly residents are on a waiting list for placement in Florida’s Medicaid managed long-term care program. But the…
Health News Florida has learned that Florida has a new Long-Term Care Ombudsman, a position that has been vacant for almost a year.
The professional guardian linked to the death of a 75-year-old Florida man began relinquishing hundreds of guardianships across Florida as law enforcement…
A meeting on a proposed rule to require nursing homes to have generators that can power air-conditioning systems was scheduled for two…
Gov. Rick Scott on Friday vowed to immediately appeal an administrative-court order invalidating a pair of emergency rules requiring nursing homes and…
Gov. Rick Scott announced Wednesday that Jeffrey Bragg will serve as secretary of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs beginning Friday. Sam Verghese,…
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs recently announced the Dementia Care and Cure Initiative to spread public awareness about dementia and to help...
There are more than 3 million people who have health insurance through Medicare in Florida and dozens of thousands of those beneficiaries could qualify…
Florida designed its guardianship program to help vulnerable elders, but critics say the cobbled-together, rapidly expanding system instead is ignoring…
The top advocate for Florida’s elderly and nursing home residents was placed on immediate administrative leave Friday. The Department of Elder Affairs…