Pointing to an arbitrary process that “ignores substance in favor of blind luck,” an administrative law judge Thursday rejected a state emergency rule…
Governor Rick Scott says he wants an additional about $23 million to fund Florida’s child welfare agency—under scrutiny recently for its involvement in...
A bill that would provide incentives to state employees who adopt children in Florida's foster-care system continued moving forward Wednesday with several…
A Florida House panel Tuesday heard details of a report on the death of 5-year-old Phoebe Jonchuck, whose father is accused of dropping her off a bridge…
State child welfare officials have recruited more than 600 news foster homes. The increase comes after lawmakers passed a measure in 2013 aimed at…
It will be “quite a while” before Floridians know whether Florida's Department of Children and Families is headed in the right direction, editorials in…
"Innocents Lost," a stunning Miami Herald series, recently described how 477 children died from abuse or neglect even though the Florida Department of…
Another in the “Innocents Lost” series by The Miami Herald, which began last weekend, tells the story of a 5-year-old girl who died despite warnings to…
Most child deaths from abuse or neglect uncovered in a year-long Miami Herald investigation occurred in families where one or both parents had a…
An official with Florida Department of Children & Families met with state senators Tuesday to explain the department’s efforts in the wake of “at least”…