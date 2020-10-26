Florida Carry

-
Florida State University is now facing another lawsuit over guns—this time, over the storage of rifles and shotguns in a vehicle on campus. It builds on...
-
Rejecting arguments by Second Amendment supporters, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a longstanding state ban on people openly carrying…
-
Florida State University football fans who go to the game this weekend can bring their guns — if they have a concealed weapons permit and they keep them…
-
A Florida State University student who wants to bring her gun to this weekend's football game sued the school Tuesday over a policy that bans legal gun…
-
After a high-profile legislative debate this spring about concealed weapons on college campuses, a state appeals court is poised to hear arguments in a…
-
Broward County commissioners can’t regulate guns in their county, but might create a voluntary program to control sales, the South Florida Sun Sentinel…
-
A Florida gun-shop chain that has eight target-shooting ranges has stopped renting firearms following a rash of suicides. Khaled Akkawi, founder of Shoot…