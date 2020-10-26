-
Saying that fear of lawsuits is holding back the economy, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he supports placing limits on coronavirus-related litigation…
-
With Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried calling for a coordinated response by statewide elected officials to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis…
-
The Florida Cabinet meets this morning for the first time since May. Yet, topics like voting rights, unemployment, and an update on the coronavirus aren’t on the agenda. Cabinet member and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried requested those issues be added on but she says Governor Ron DeSantis decided to leave them off. So Fried hosted what she calls a ‘cupboard’ meeting Monday to discuss them.
-
Attorney General Pam Bondi wants new laws to protect people who report sexual misconduct; Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam wants to make sure the…
-
Florida will begin a nationwide search to find the heads of two state agencies.Gov. Rick Scott called for the search Tuesday after the Florida Senate…
-
In his Saturday address, President Obama complained that critics of the Affordable Care Act are trying to "gum up the works" to keep the health law from…