-
With proposed rules to expand the scope of practice for Florida pharmacists now published, attention has turned to carrying out another new law that will…
-
Memorial Healthcare System's Maggie Hansen was recently appointed to the Florida Board of Nursing. She says, COVID-19 has changed nursing and that nurses need everyone's help.
-
A Republican lawmaker wants to crack down on the titles that health care providers use when they identify themselves to the public. Rep. Ralph Massullo, a…
-
John McDonough, an advanced practice registered nurse, has for years identified as a “nurse anesthesiologist,” and he tells his patients the same. Now he…
-
A Miami Gardens-based college is challenging a decision by the Florida Board of Nursing that could shut down the school's nursing-education program. Azure…