fertility treatment

Florida lawmakers say it should be a crime for fertility doctors to inseminate patients with their own sperm without consent. Several cases have popped...
The hospital system said its investigation suggested that the problems may have been caused by human error, mechanical failure or both. "We failed our fertility clinic patients," said its CEO.
The problem hit a San Francisco clinic on March 4 — the same day that a similar cryogenic tank failure was reported in Cleveland.
Researchers printed gelatin scaffolds into which they placed ovarian tissue, and then implanted the new organs in mice. Three out of seven female mice produced healthy offspring using the technology.
U.S. military health care covers the high cost of in vitro fertilization, but the Veterans Affairs health system doesn't. The discrepancy is putting vets with combat injuries in a bind.