The Federal Trade Commission told purveyors of homeopathic remedies that they have to say there's no scientific evidence that these nostrums actually work. The question is, will fans care?
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state regulatory board made up mostly of dentists violated federal law against unfair competition when it…
Scam artists are using the public’s confusion over the Affordable Care Act to obtain information and sell phony products through phone and mail, McClatchy…
The ruling may end the era of what are also called "reverse-payment" deals, in which the maker of a brand-name drug pays a maker of generic drugs to not produce a lower-priced version of their product. The Federal Trade Commission can challenge such deals in court, the justices say.