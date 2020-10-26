-
The move is a reversal of Facebook's longstanding reluctance to block problematic content. Critics say public health misinformation has flourished on the social network.
The company said ads and other content containing false information about vaccines will be pulled from the platform and accounts that persist in disseminating discredited opinions will be disabled.
A Florida International University assistant professor of psychology is working to find ways to combat non-consensual porn, or sexually graphic images...
It's not clear whether spending a lot of time on Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram leads to social isolation, or whether the lonely seek solace in social media.
The last time you felt dizzy or experienced an unusual pain, be honest. Did you Google it? Or have you ever read a post on Facebook that got you...
Many parents consider teenagers' social media lives to be a dark, mysterious void. But parents who are connected to their children on Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have strong ties in real life, a study finds.
The Florida Department of Children and Families is using Facebook to broaden its reach on child abuse prevention, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The…