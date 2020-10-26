-
A federal judge is ordering a prominent Florida eye doctor behind bars to pay millions more in restitution.The Palm Beach Post reported that this week…
Florida health officials are warning about the dangers of sharing contact lenses. In a YouTube video, the Florida Department of Health warns against...
The Naples Lions Club is setting for itself an ambitious goal: eradicating lazy eye, or amblyopia , from kids across Collier County. To accomplish that...
Federal prosecutors argued Tuesday that a prominent Florida eye doctor tied to alleged political corruption ran a practice that was actually a…
The Medicare fraud trial of a prominent South Florida eye doctor tied to a New Jersey senator's alleged corruption is set to begin.Salomon Melgen's…
A prominent Florida eye doctor linked to corruption charges against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez wants his bail conditions eased in a separate health care…
The trial on health care fraud charges has been delayed until spring for a prominent Florida eye doctor also linked to a corruption case against New…