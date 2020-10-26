Express Scripts Holding Co.

-
The nation's biggest pharmacy benefits manager is muscling back into the debate over soaring drug costs by promoting a less-expensive alternative to a…
Sticker-shocked patients increasingly wonder why prices for prescription drugs continue to rise in the U.S.The issue heated up this week on news that…
The nation's largest health insurer, UnitedHealth, will muscle up for its fight against rising prescription drug costs by spending more than $12 billion…
Federal health officials have approved the first lower-cost copy of a biotech drug to reach the U.S. market, a long-awaited milestone that could generate…