© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

exchanges

  • Elva Jaldin, a <em>promotora,</em> talks with Andrea Velandia about health. Soon Jaldin will help women like Velandia sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
    Consumer
    Health Exchange Outreach Targets Latinos
    Jenny Gold
    ,
    States and the federal government have a big job to do when it comes to explaining to the uninsured how to buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The success of the law will be judged in part by how many Latinos sign up.