-
One of the most popular aspects of the Affordable Care Act’s online Marketplace, which allows the uninsured to shop for their own plans, will be the…
-
Profiles of people who would have benefited from the Affordable Care Act's major features, which take effect Jan. 1, if they had been in place in the past…
-
Carl and Regina Warren of Tampa are better-informed than a lot of Medicare beneficiaries; they know they don’t have to go shopping on the federal online…
-
There may be a way for 1 million below-poverty-level uninsured Floridians to gain access to health coverage, even though the state legislature voted…
-
An expert on health insurance exchanges told Florida lawmakers today they made a mistake in not deciding to build a state-based exchange under the…