Esther Jacobo

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday named a new interim secretary who will take over the state's embattled child welfare agency amid intense scrutiny…
"Innocents Lost," a stunning Miami Herald series, recently described how 477 children died from abuse or neglect even though the Florida Department of…
The head of Florida’s Department of Children and Families is asking Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature to increase her department’s budget.…
A report by the Casey Family Programs released Tuesday to Florida Senate and House committees showed “a particularly bleak picture” of the state’s…
Child-welfare workers thought Michael McMullen and his three siblings weren’t safe with their mother, so they sent them to live with their grandmother.…