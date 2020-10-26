-
There’s a shortage of EpiPens, which are used to treat severe allergic reactions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a problem with the…
-
U.S. regulators have approved new competition for EpiPen, the emergency allergy medicine that made Mylan a poster child for pharmaceutical company…
-
In testimony prepared for a congressional hearing, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch says the company makes about $50 in profit on each EpiPen. Analysts say it's still a hefty margin.
-
Heather Bresch, the head of pharmaceutical company Mylan, is defending the cost for life-saving EpiPens, signaling the company has no plans to lower…
-
Lawmakers are demanding answers as to why the price of EpiPens, which are used to stop life-threatening allergic reaction, keeps going up. The company said Thursday it will reimburse some of the cost.
-
The 2014 Florida Legislature passed a number of bills relating to health care, most of them modest in scope. But at least one that passed will probably…
-
The New Year triggered a series of new health-related laws in Florida, including a federal law that encourages schools to stock EpiPens to treat allergic…