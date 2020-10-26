environmentalists

-
Bulldozers downing trees on a property targeted for a Walmart-anchored shopping center were ordered to stop work after a federal judge issued an emergency…
Gov. Rick Scott has appointed one of Florida's leading environmental advocates to run the state park system. Eric Draper has been executive director of...
More than 130 people turned-out in Sarasota last night to protest a concrete recycling plant. The idea was to place it next to a site that’s become a...
Environmental groups want the state to buy nearly 40,000 acres of land along the Apalachicola River.
With a series of legal challenges still hanging fire, environmental groups are asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reject Florida’s...
A state water management district plans to purchase almost 5,000 acres around central Florida's famed Silver Springs.The St. Johns River Water Management…