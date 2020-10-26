-
New federal limits for dangerous toxins linked to blue green algae in water where people swim, boat and fish could help Florida fight the dangerous...
Drinking water at several Polk County Public Schools has tested positive for lead. Now, the school district says it will test all of its schools for the...
The EPA is rejecting landmark fuel efficiency rules for automobiles, a key part of President Obama's efforts to address climate change. The move could lead to another legal battle with California.
The Environmental Protection Agency says a former Sanford dry cleaner is among 31 Superfund sites nationwide with the greatest potential for…
A lot of people in South Florida buy bottled water for drinking -- they don’t get it from the tap. In part, it’s a cultural thing. In many other...
Federal environmental regulators want to add an abandoned toxic waste site in Florida's Big Bend to the nation's list of most polluted places, a…
A political committee funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is targeting Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for her participation in a…