Democratic Senator Bill Montford of Tallahassee is warning fellow lawmakers that a dramatic spike in workers’ compensation rates isn’t just a business...
The Florida Legislature’s decision against expanding Medicaid will saddle the state’s employers with higher health care costs and was “bad for business,”…
Starting in January, businesses with 50 or more full-time employees will be required to provide health insurance or pay a penalty. Some companies say they're already considering shifting those employees to part-time status. But some experts say it's not clear the shift is attributable to the health care law.
Florida is one of the places where you can lose out on a job offer if you’re a smoker. On the latest edition of Freakonomics Radio from NPR’s Marketplace,…
Florida employers could get hit with up to $219 million in federal penalties if the state doesn’t expand Medicaid or do the functional equivalent,…