employer insurance

If states opted to change so-called essential health benefits, as the current health care bill allows, out-of-pocket spending limits and caps on coverage in large group insurance plans could weaken.
The study of more than 1,900 small and large companies showed little evidence that high costs are prompting employers to dump health coverage or cut…
Americans who buy health insurance through their employer are paying more for their monthly premiums, a new study shows.The 17th annual Employer Health…
It seems yet another glitch is forcing a delay in a piece of the health law. This time it's how much more insurers can charge smokers. Coupled with last week's announcements of other delays, could there be trouble ahead for the law?
Kaiser Health News’ Michelle Andrews responds to reader questions about how different provisions of the Affordable Care Act will affect employer-sponsored…
Surveys show that an increasing number of employers are providing employees with financial incentives to stay healthy. Many employers now contribute to employee health savings accounts, but only if employees make sure to take care of their health.