A new Commonwealth Fund report finds that workers and their families are spending more of their incomes on health care.
The State of Florida is now providing consumers with more information about health care costs. Governor Ron DeSantis visited a Walmart in Palm Harbor on...
Despite past worries that the main account that pays for state employees' health-insurance costs will go bust in the next three years, state economists…
Health insurance premiums and deductibles for employer-sponsored plans are costing workers more this year, according to a report from Kaiser Family…
As many as 2,000 obese state employees who suffer from conditions such as diabetes or hypertension can enroll online for a program that provides coverage…
A House committee next week will consider a proposal for revamping the state-employee health insurance program, long a goal of House Republican…
A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal aimed at overhauling the health-insurance program for state employees.The proposal (SB 1434), filed by…
Since 2005, monthly health insurance premiums for state workers in Florida have stayed the same.But a bill making its way through the Florida House could…