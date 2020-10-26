-
Over the last eight weeks, nearly 6,000 Broward County teachers and staff members at more than 85 public elementary, middle and high schools have...
-
With the recent Parkland shooting, a local hospital that responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting wants to start a nationwide conversation about…
-
Many Floridians and other Americans turn to the ER for problems that aren't emergencies, a poll suggests, even though the experience can be unpleasant. Some ERs are striving to change their image.
-
In an issue watched closely by doctors, hospitals and insurers, a House panel Tuesday approved a proposal aimed at protecting patients from surprise…
-
Some people return to the emergency room again and again because it's their only source of medical care. A Wisconsin hospital hired social workers to help patients find more appropriate care.
-
More than 10-million people have signed up for the state’s Emergency Contact Information System. It lets drivers add information to their licenses,...
-
A coalition of hospitals from across the state has appealed a judge's ruling about Medicaid payments for emergency care of undocumented immigrants,…
-
In a report that ranks states on emergency care, a national physician group says Florida is average overall but near the bottom on access to care.(Note:…