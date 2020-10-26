Elin Baklid-Kunz

-
College students studying whistleblower law heard a first-hand account from the woman who accused Halifax Health of Medicare fraud, the Daytona Beach-News…
-
The second phase of a whistle-blower case brought against Halifax Health will focus on patient admissions and whether the hospital improperly charged…
-
(Update late Monday) Jurors prepared to be questioned in a Medicare fraud whistle-blower case Monday learned that Halifax Health has reached a partial…
-
A judge has ruled that a Daytona Beach hospital violated the federal Stark Law, which bars physicians from getting extra cash from patient referrals…
-
A 47-year-old Daytona-area woman who worked at Halifax Medical Center for 15 years says she saw illegal kickbacks to doctors and billing fraud that went…