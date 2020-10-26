electronic medical records

-
In a planned upgrade of Apple's operating system for iPhones, the Health app will include health records, so people can take detailed, personal health information anywhere.
The goal is to customize treatments for cancer and other diseases to a patient's own biology. But something as simple as failing to take care of tissue samples en route to the lab can derail that.
Most people's doctors put their health information in an electronic health record. Scientists are mining those records for clues to what treatments work best for individuals.
Medical errors are estimated to be the third-highest cause of death in the country. Experts and patient safety advocates are trying to change that. But at…
State health officials, doctors and technology experts converged on the University of North Florida campus Thursday to promote Florida’s Health...
Five Florida hospitals have received the industry's highest award for managing the shift to a paperless environment.The “Stage 7” designation is the…