-
The American Medical Association on Tuesday called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. The group adopted the sweeping…
-
A top executive for Juul Labs said that his company never intended its electronic cigarettes to be adopted by underage teenagers, as House lawmakers on…
-
A bill implementing a constitutional amendment that bans vaping in businesses passed its first committee Tuesday. But as Blaise Gainey reports,...
-
More than 1,000 documents were reportedly seized from the headquarters of Juul Labs in a surprise inspection on the manufacturer.
-
The students wait eagerly for their teachers to turn their backs.That’s their cue to reach quietly for a small, sleek device they can easily conceal in…
-
Electronic cigarettes have sickened rising numbers of young children, a study of U.S. poison center calls has found. Most cases involve swallowing liquid…
-
More teenagers are trying electronic cigarettes, known as e-cigarettes, according to a study by the University of Florida. Researchers found that teens…
-
Higher speed limits, medical marijuana, and child abuse are among the issues in the news today as the Legislature hits its end-of-session frenzy.Here’s a…
-
Miami’s city commission voted unanimously Thursday to ban e-cigarette sales to minors. The measure, which would also prohibit vending machine sales of…
-
Electronic cigarettes, which substitute water vapor for smoke, are growing in popularity, with new stores popping up all around. The Tampa Tribune reports…