elder care

Assisted living-type facilities often are subject to less scrutiny than nursing homes. Investigations in Vermont and elsewhere have revealed patterns of poor care and deaths.
The for-profit hospice industry has grown, allowing more Americans to die at home. But few family members realize that "hospice care" still means they'll do most of the physical and emotional work.
Dorothy Twigg was living on her own, cooking and walking without help until a dizzy spell landed her in the emergency room. She spent three days confined…
Evacuating away from a hurricane is difficult for elderly people who are ill, don't have access to transportation or live on a fixed income. Slow, rainy storms such as Dorian are particularly tough.
The decision seemed straightforward. Bob McHenry’s heart was failing, and doctors recommended two high-risk surgeries to restore blood flow. Without the…
Your friends want to help you out when there's a family health crisis. But it can be overwhelming to manage the offers of support. Here's advice to help friends help you.
There are a lot of challenges to living in the Florida Keys. The biggest is the cost of living. But even some people who can afford to live in the Keys...
Society gives short shrift to older age. This distinct phase of life doesn’t get the same attention that’s devoted to childhood. And the special…
The Mount Sinai Hospital emergency room looks and sounds like hundreds of others across the country: Doctors rush through packed hallways; machines beep…
A lot of things are happening at Eldercare Services of the Big Bend. That includes the addition of several new services and an upcoming fundraiser that...