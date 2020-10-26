-
Dr. Julie Holland thinks psychedelic drugs can be used in psychiatry to make treatment more efficient and effective. "This is sort of a new paradigm," she says, "a revolutionary way to treat trauma."
-
A psychedelic advocacy group has brought MDMA — the illegal party drug also known as ecstasy — to the brink of medical legitimacy after 32 years of…
-
The drug makes the usually antisocial creatures much more interested in friendly contact with other octopuses. It's one more sign that the chemistry of social behavior has deep evolutionary roots.
-
Parents, beware: ‘Molly’ is not your child’s new best friend. While the drug has a pretty-sounding name, the effects can be deadly, according to the…