-
State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried urged people to look for the “Fresh From Florida” logo on romaine lettuce after federal health officials issued…
-
Florida-grown romaine lettuce has been cleared in the recent E. coli outbreak, state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said Tuesday. “While the...
-
Investigators who are trying to track down the source of E. coli in romaine lettuce have seen this movie before. They're tracking the exact strain of bacteria that caused a small outbreak a year ago.
-
A second E. coli outbreak associated with romaine lettuce has public health officials warning against eating the leafy green vegetable.
-
Vegetable farmers in Yuma, Ariz., are asking whether they can co-exist in the same valley with a large cattle feedlot. Those cattle are blamed for contaminating Romaine with toxic E. colibacteria.
-
David Williams and Alex Massie sat side by side at W.P. Franklin Lock along the Caloosahatchee River, waiting for something to nibble at their fishing...
-
A report by the CDC said the bacteria has infected at least 53 people, including 31 who have been hospitalized. The agency's advice: Throw out pre-cut romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Ariz.
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's efforts to control drug-resistant bacteria finds that the percentage of bacteria carrying this resistance is declining. But it wants more data.
-
The Food and Drug Administration has started testing randomly selected fresh herbs and prepared guacamole. So far, the agency has found dangerous bacteria in 3 to 6 percent of the samples it tested.
-
The germs caused a urinary tract infection in a Pennsylvania woman that was difficult to treat. The bacteria were resistant to the drug often used as the last-ditch treatment, but another one worked.