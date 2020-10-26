-
Updated at 1:37 p.m. ETAmid criticism from Democrats that politics may be guiding decisions at the nation's top health agencies, the commissioner of the…
-
Most Americans have never heard of Dr. Richard Whitley, an expert in pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.Yet as the…
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s sticking with his projection that a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine may be ready in early 2021. He says it’s possible…
-
EcoHealth Alliance is one of 11 recipients of funds to set up the Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases. But the grant won't let them revisit earlier research on bats and coronavirus.
-
The condition stems from overusing the voice, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.
-
Animal and human trials are promising, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells lawmakers Friday, and the government is preparing for widespread distribution once a vaccine is shown to be safe and effective.
-
President Trump shares a tweet from game show host Chuck Woolery, who claimed the CDC is lying about the coronavirus pandemic to hurt the president in November's election.
-
The current surge in cases can be contained, says White House advisor Anthony Fauci. But it's going to take a real focus on social distancing — and mask wearing.
-
The Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions convened Tuesday to address plans to reopen schools and workplaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.
-
House Democrats press the leaders of federal agencies for details on whether President Trump has stymied health experts from taking more effective action to stem the spread of the coronavirus.