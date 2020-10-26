-
Interacting with dolphins and cycling down segments of the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys is providing therapy for 43 wounded military veterans of...
-
At least 279 dolphins have stranded across much of the U.S. Gulf Coast since Feb. 1, triple the usual number, and about 98 percent of them have died,...
-
Officials in Florida say dolphins seem to be red tide's latest victims as more than 20 have washed up dead since last week along the state's southwest…
-
Biologists are posting hundreds of signs on the seawalls of the Indian River Lagoon in an effort to save dolphins. The placards caution visitors not to…
-
NEW ORLEANS — Dolphins living in one of the areas worst hit by the Gulf of Mexico oil spill were in bad shape a year later, with lung problems consistent…
-
Researchers are alarmed by a massive uptick in death rates of dolphins, manatees and pelicans in the Indian River Lagoon on Florida’s east coast, the…