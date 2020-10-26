-
If you own a rescue dog, you're probably curious about your pup's heritage. DNA kits may offer insights, but experts warn to be a little skeptical about results.
-
Half a dozen security dogs and their handlers are training to provide security at Florida Hospital. The German shepherds can smell gunpowder, and start…
-
Adorable fuzzy puppies aren't usually thought of as disease vectors. But they come with germs, too. It's not clear how pet store puppies caused dozens of humans to get sick with Campylobacter.
-
When humans talk to dogs, the canine brains seem to separate the meaning of the words from the intonation used and to analyze each aspect independently.