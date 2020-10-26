doctor discipline

-
A Tallahassee physician is facing eleven counts of downloading and distributing child pornography.
-
A Clearwater internist who was described as unsafe to practice because of mental decline will try to persuade the Florida Board of Medicine that it isn’t…
-
A South Daytona doctor accused of groping two female patients will avoid a trial by giving up his medical license for life, the Daytona Beach News-Journal…
-
A 71-year-old Sebring surgeon who completed his prison sentence on an embezzlement conviction will be allowed to resume practice on probation, the Florida…
-
During its meeting Friday in Tampa, the Florida Board of Medicine issued fines and penalties against Hillsborough County physician Betty Jo Carter, for…
-
A doctor convicted of raping a Florida woman at gunpoint in 1986 had his medical license in Maryland suspended Thursday after two women patients…
-
Leonard Rubinstein, 59, whose license to practice medicine was permanently revoked a year ago, has been arrested on charges of practicing without a…