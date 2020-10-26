-
With the state pointing to changes it has made, a federal judge Friday dismissed a long-running legal battle about whether Florida's Medicaid program…
-
At the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, engineering and physical therapy students are converting drivable toy cars from store shelves into…
-
The Florida Department of Health is floating a “compromise” on how it determines eligibility for the Children’s Medical Services Program. CMS is...
-
Even as the state fends off two federal lawsuits over its practice of placing disabled children in nursing homes, the facilities themselves are backing…
-
A South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial says that Florida is failing in its care for disabled children. A lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice…
-
The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, saying Florida has not done enough to improve the plight of severely disabled children, filed suit against…
-
A mother convicted of child neglect after her 13-year-old mentally disabled daughter was found malnourished and covered in lice and crabs will spend 18…
-
Miami Herald reporter Carol Marbin Miller explains the sad and complex situation faced by disabled children in institutions through the story of Anubis…