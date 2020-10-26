-
Disability advocates want poll workers to ask everyone if they wish to use an accessible voting machine. The idea is to decrease stigma around disabilities and make the voting process more inclusive. Traditionally, if a person needed an accessible machine, they would have to ask for it.
Citing a lack of staff as the primary culprit, Florida’s leading watchdog group for people with disabilities says it has found dirty living conditions,…
A Pulse shooting first responder with PTSD was granted disability benefits today. Former Eatonville Police Officer Omar Delgado’s benefits had been in…
A candidate with a difference is running for State Senate District 23 in Sarasota. And if she wins, this difference could make a bit of history.
A new Florida task force met for the first time this week to start looking into transportation issues people with developmental and intellectual...
The U.S. government has been struggling to balance a surge in applicants for disability benefits with shrinking funds. An updated application process could make getting benefits even harder.
While Medicaid is best known as a health care program for poor people, more than 80 percent of its budget goes to care for elderly people, disabled people and children.
Updated 2/28 3:06 p.m. Jacksonville City Council members heard concerns Monday from Springfield residents about a proposed legal settlement between the...
People who enjoy the great outdoors spend a lot of money -- and competition for those dollars can be fierce.
It’s Disability Employment Awareness Month, and a Bay County business is one of ten recognized across the state for hiring people with disabilities.