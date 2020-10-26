-
After Maria Duenas was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about a decade ago, she managed the disease with diet and medication.But Duenas' kidneys started to…
Fears about ventilator shortages have dominated headlines. But doctors in coronavirus hotspots are finding themselves scrambling for enough dialysis machines, to save patients with damaged kidneys.
A personal trainer in Montana had a sudden need for lifesaving dialysis after his kidneys failed. But he and his wife never expected the huge bill they received for 14 weeks of care.
Blayne Badura thought that he had this kidney disease thing figured out. For two decades, he had worked as a Seminole County Deputy, a job that he loved…
When Hurricane Irma slammed into the U.S. Virgin Islands, Alvin Joseph was home in St. Thomas with his wife, his oldest granddaughter and four of his...
People with kidney failure typically need dialysis every other day to stay healthy. Delays in treatment can quickly become life-threatening.
Nationwide, fewer than 10 percent of people who need kidney dialysis do it at home. But close to 40 percent of patients of a Montana doctor do it at home. Medicare is hoping that becomes a trend.
Doctors are issuing a warning about extreme cross training: overdoing it may have a dangerous effect on your kidneys, WPTV reports. According to Palm…
In a column in the Miami Herald, former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning, who received a kidney transplant in 2003, laments a proposal to cut Medicare…