Department of Economic Opportunity

Florida's unemployment rate held at 3.2 percent from September to October, the state reported Friday. The rate represents an estimated 331,000 Floridians…
More than a year after Hurricane Irma, blue tarps still lay on roofs across South Florida. According to the Miami Herald , tens of thousands of...
Businesses impacted by toxic algae blooms linked to water releases from Lake Okeechobee have until the end of August to apply for short-term loans to help…
Getting unemployment checks to people on time matters; without those small checks, those who have lost their jobs may fall farther behind on utilities or…
The company responsible for Florida’s troubled unemployment database won a $31.6 million contract with the Department of Children and Families for the…