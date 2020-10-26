-
Florida lawmakers Monday dug into issues involving climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, phrases mostly kept under wraps by state Republican…
Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Jon Steverson is insisting his department followed the book when it adopted highly...
St. Petersburg faces $820,000 in fines from the Department of Environmental Protection for releasing over 200 million of gallons of sewage during summer…
Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham says the Department of Environmental Protection’s early response to the Mosaic sinkhole was inadequate. The...
A lawyer for the state Florida Department of Environmental Protection says he was unfairly fired, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Chris Byrd says it’s…
Attorney Christopher T. Byrd says he was removed from his position as Department of Environmental Protection attorney because he worked hard to enforce…
An administrative law judge is backing a wetlands expert who was suspended after she objected to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s plan…
Three years ago, state officials wanted to acquire a piece of “environmentally sensitive” land along the Peace River, but the $14-million price tag was…